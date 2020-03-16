lockdowns-erupt-as-world-infections-surpass-those-in-china

BERLIN —

Monday marked another milestone in the global battle to outwit the new coronavirus, as reported infections in the rest of the world overtook those in China. Millions of people in Europe and the United States began holing up at home amid rapid-fire border closures announced by one nation after the other.

Spain officially became the fourth-most infected country in the world, surpassing South Korea as its arc of contagion curved higher.

Only China, Italy and Iran have more confirmed cases of COVID-19 than Spain, where the number of infections increased overnight by roughly 20% to 9,191 and the number of fatalities rose to 309, according to the Spanish Health Ministry. The actual figure was presumed to be even higher, because Spain switched to a new system of reporting.

Spain’s interior minister said European Union nations on Monday would discuss possibly closing the country’s borders.

“It is a real possibility to fight against the expansion of the virus and to guarantee the health of European citizens,” said minister Fernando Grande Marlaska.

Portugal and Spain have already halted tourism across their 1,200-kilometre (750-mile) shared border. Goods and workers will still be allowed to cross.

Spain has also already deployed the army to the streets, ordered its 46 million people to stay home and taken control of private hospitals. Marlaska said a total lockdown could be the next step.

