lockdowns,-stocks-down-as-virus-fight-shifts-away-from-china

MADRID —

The global battle to contain the coronavirus breached a new level of urgency Monday, as governments locked down borders, millions of workers, students and worshipers were ordered to stay home, and pleas went out to funnel masks and ventilators to places struggling with soaring caseloads.

The shifting fronts in the battle were made clear by figures showing that cases outside China — where the virus originated — surpassed those inside its borders for the first time. In Spain’s capital, a surge in the number of patients raised fears that the crisis is spreading.

On Wall Street, financial markets plunged by more than 11 per cent, surpassing drops in Asia and Europe, as worried investors struggled to get a handle on the outbreak’s economic damage.

Spain officially became the fourth-most infected country in the world, surpassing South Korea as its arc of contagion curved higher.

Only China, Italy and Iran have more confirmed cases of COVID-19 than Spain, where the number of infections increased overnight by roughly 20%, to 9,191, and the number of fatalities rose to 309, according to the Spanish Health Ministry. The actual figure was presumed to be even higher, because Spain switched to a new system of reporting.

But with the number of cases worldwide now nearing 180,000, authorities warned that the toll is certain to climb.

