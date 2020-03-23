Health

Loss of smell could be a coronavirus symptom, but some experts wary

Avatar
By Global News
loss-of-smell-could-be-a-coronavirus-symptom,-but-some-experts-wary

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Details of the Province of B.C.’s COVID-19 funding

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of B.C. has announced over $5 billion in funding to support both...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Central Mountain Air changes flight schedule

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Central Mountain Air (CMA) is suspending and reducing flights as a measure to protect...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Province introduces $5 billion action plan to help economy amid COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. – Premier John Horgan, and Minister of Finance, Carole James held a press conference Monday afternoon regarding...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

A sudden loss of smell is being presented as a possible new sign of the novel coronavirus, particularly in those with no other symptoms.

The British Association of Otorhinolaryngology (ENT UK) raised the issue in a statement on Friday, citing the “rapidly growing number of reports” of patients with little to no other symptoms losing their sense of smell. ENT UK said it could be an important marker of the infection for which health-care workers should consider asking people to self-isolate.

The ENT UK — made up of leading British ear, nose and throat doctors — cites compiled reports from countries like Germany and South Korea, where patients presented anosmia as their “major presenting symptom in otherwise mild cases,” meaning without coughing and high fever.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The most common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, dry cough and tiredness. Anosmia is the loss of the sense of smell, either totally or partially, while ageusia is the loss of taste functions of the tongue.

Story continues below advertisement

The researchers called for people experiencing the loss of smell or taste to self-isolate, saying the reports suggest they could be “hidden carriers” capable of facilitating the spread of the virus.

“If anosmia was added to the current symptom criteria used to trigger quarantine, and any adult with anosmia but no other symptoms was asked to self isolate for seven days,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCoronavirus: Should Canada restrict travel between provinces, territories?
Next articleDetails of the Province of B.C.’s COVID-19 funding

More Articles Like This

Details of the Province of B.C.’s COVID-19 funding

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of B.C. has announced over $5 billion in funding to support both residents and businesses in B.C....
Read more

Coronavirus: Should Canada restrict travel between provinces, territories?

Health Global News - 0
As the world continues to grapple with the novel coronavirus pandemic, many countries — including Canada — have closed their borders and have implemented...
Read more

Coronavirus: Ontario schools won’t reopen on April 6, Premier Doug Ford says

Health Global News - 0
Posted March 23, 2020 2:52 pm Updated March 23, 2020 3:00 pm 3:28Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario Premier Doug Ford orders all non-essential businesses to close Ontario Premier Doug...
Read more

Province introduces $5 billion action plan to help economy amid COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – Premier John Horgan, and Minister of Finance, Carole James held a press conference Monday afternoon regarding British Columbia’s response to the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv