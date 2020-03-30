major-canadian-landlords-say-they’ll-work-with-tenants-who’ve-lost-jobs-amid-covid-19

Some of Canada’s biggest residential landlords say they’re committed to working with tenants who have lost their job because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The signals come as efforts to contain the outbreak have led to huge business disruptions and surging unemployment that have made many Canadians worried about how they will pay next month’s rent.

The speed of the shutdown in many areas of the economy has meant many people will likely be short on next month’s rent, especially since government programs meant to help those who have lost their job won’t start paying out until April.

The unprecedented times have led some tenants to call for an all-out rent strike, but major rental companies are urging those who are able to pay their rent to do so, while offering assistance to those who find themselves in need.

“If anybody’s lost their job, we are there to support them, and there to work with them through the crisis,” said Mark Kenney, CEO of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust.

“We are violently against evicting people that find themselves in a place of distress right now.”

