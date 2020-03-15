News

Manila sealed off to fight coronavirus outbreak

Avatar
By CTV News
manila-sealed-off-to-fight-coronavirus-outbreak

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Alberta to close schools and daycares immediately

EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta has announced that Schools, Daycares and Post Secondary Schools are...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Northern Health launches COVID-19 info line for northern residents

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Northern Health has launched a COVID-19 online clinic and information line.
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Two residents in Northern BC in self-isolation due to coronavirus

VICTORIA, B.C. - Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Saturday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus...
Read more
Avatar
CTV News

MANILA, PHILIPPINES —
Thousands of police officers and army troops started sealing the Philippines’ densely populated capital on Sunday at the start of one of Southeast Asia’s most drastic containment moves against the new coronavirus.

Under monthlong restrictions imposed in the entire Manila metropolis — home to more than 12 million people — residents are compelled to stay at home, except when they need to leave for work or go on urgent errands, including medical emergencies.

Police and soldiers set up checkpoints at entryways to Manila to check commuters for fever with thermal scanners on Sunday, snarling traffic all day. But despite the delays, most commuters remained patient, with troops politely apologizing.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“The traffic is heavy and this is disruptive, but it’s OK. It’s for our own good, for our health,” said one commuter, Teresita Paraon.

A driver stuck in a traffic jam, Romel Gaso, said, “We cannot do anything but follow the protocol if we don’t want to make things worse.”

The metropolis-wide restrictions involve the suspension of domestic travel by land, air and sea to and from the capital region. Large gatherings including concerts, movies, parties and cockfighting are prohibited and most government work in executive department offices will be suspended in the metropolis. School closures at all levels were extended by a month.

Enforcement of the containment moves appeared lenient in some areas on Sunday,

 » READ MORE FROM CTV NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleVirus brings new travel restrictions, lockdowns and closures

More Articles Like This

Virus brings new travel restrictions, lockdowns and closures

Health CTV News - 0
ROME — Daily life came to a grinding halt around much of the world Sunday amid new travel restrictions, border shutdowns and sweeping closures of...
Read more

Ontario implements virtual medical visits in bid to keep doctors, patients safe amid COVID-19

Health CTV News - 0
TORONTO — With the COVID-19 pandemic bearing down on Canada, face-to-face medicine is about to change drastically. The Ontario Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care announced...
Read more

Alberta to close schools and daycares immediately

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta has announced that Schools, Daycares and Post Secondary Schools are being closed to students and...
Read more

How to talk to your children about COVID-19

Health CTV News - 0
TORONTO — School is cancelled, parents are staying home from work, and routines are being disrupted from morning until night. The response to the COVID-19 pandemic...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv