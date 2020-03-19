NewsRegional

Many BC businesses fear bankruptcy due to COVID-19 impacts

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The B.C. Economic Development Association and the B.C. Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Small Business B.C. and Community Futures B.C., launched a survey on March 13 to understand specific impacts B.C. businesses are experiencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the survey, close to 8,000 respondents participated and 90 percent of businesses are currently being impacted by COVID-19.

Out of those impacted, 83 percent are seeing a decrease in revenue, business, or deal flow, and 91 percent anticipate a further decrease in revenue in the near future.

About half of the survey respondents say they will be temporarily shutting down their offices as they deal with the virus.

Some respondents also fear the potential of filing for bankruptcy if there is little to no cash flow being brought to businesses.

Full survey results can be found here.

