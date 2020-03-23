News

March 23rd to 27th, BC SPCA offers 50% off adoption fees

By Tracy Teves

March 23rd to 27th, BC SPCA offers 50% off adoption fees

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The BC SPCA is offering half-price adoption fees for all animals from March 23rd...
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The BC SPCA is offering half-price adoption fees for all animals from March 23rd to 27th, 2020.

The adoption event, being presented in partnership with Hill’s® Pet Nutrition is part of the goal to find as many loving homes as possible for the animals currently in care says Lorie Chortyk, General Manager of Communications of the BC SPCA.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, Chortyk asks the public to view adoptable animals on the website spca.bc.ca as staffing capacity is being limited and the need to limit personal contact. Applications are available online and then staff contact individuals to set up in-shelter appointments to meet the animals.

Staff and volunteers continue to care for animals in SPCA facilities, yet there is no public access until further notice except for appointments for adoptions and emergency surrenders.

For more information on animals available for adoption, adoption fees and the online application process, visit spca.bc.ca/adopt or CLICK HERE

 

