Maritimers celebrate safe return home after risk-filled journey from Guatemala

By Global News
Global News

Two Maritimers and one Albertan have finally returned to Canada, after spending more than a week stranded in Guatemala in the midst of a pandemic.

Indigo Christ of Halifax, Laura Robinson of Rothsay, N.B. and Lenora Yarkie of Edmonton arrived in Toronto on Monday, days after Global News reported their calls for government assistance.

When their calls went unanswered, they took matters into their own hands — opting to enter Mexico by land and obtain a flight to Canada from there.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“We went back and forth a lot, and ultimately felt like we were having to choose between the safest option and the most timely option,” Christ told Global News.

“There were countless opportunities for something to go wrong.”


READ MORE: Maritimers stranded in Guatemala riding emotional 'rollercoaster' of COVID-19

All three are field workers for the Nova Scotia-based Maritimes-Guatemala Breaking the Silence (BTS) Network. The non-profit supports the work of human rights activists in Guatemala, particularly campaigns promoting the rights of women and Indigenous peoples.

With help from the organization, they hired a driver on March 22 to take them to the Mexican border, where they crossed as tourists on foot, before taking a handful of flights to get to Cancun.

From the vacation hot spot, they were able to fly directly to Toronto,

