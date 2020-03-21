maritimers-stranded-in-guatemala-riding-emotional-‘rollercoaster’-of-covid-19

Two Maritimers and one Albertan stranded in Guatemala are calling on the Trudeau government to end their emotional “roller coaster” and bring them home.

Indigo Christ of Halifax, Laura Robinson of Rothsay, N.B. and Lenora Yarkie of Edmonton have been stuck in the Central American country since its borders shut down on March 16.

“We’re healthy and we’re safe, but we’re anxious to get home,” Yarkie told Global News. “It’s like falling down to the bottom of a roller coaster, you know how your stomach feels?

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

“We’ve been riding that roller coaster of hope and despair, hope and despair, and disappointment.”



Tweet This



READ MORE: Canada working with commercial airlines to repatriate stranded citizens

All three are field workers for the Nova Scotia-based Maritimes-Guatemala Breaking the Silence (BTS) Network. The non-profit supports the work of human rights activists in Guatemala, particularly campaigns promoting the rights of women and Indigenous peoples.

Story continues below advertisement

It decided to evacuate them on March 14 as global concern around the COVID-19 pandemic intensified, and secured their places on a flight out of Guatemala City on March 17.

0:56Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says ‘it’s time’ to bring Canadians back from abroad

Advertisement

Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says ‘it’s time’ to bring Canadians back from abroad

One day before that plane took off,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS