Mathews Park Skating Ribbon now closed

By Tracy Teves

Mathews Park Skating Ribbon now closed

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Staff of the city of Fort St. John have announced the Mathews Park Skating...
ARC Resources cuts capital budget for 2020, slashes dividend payment

CALGARY — ARC Resources Ltd. cut its capital budget and slashed its dividend to help deal with the plunge...
List of oil producers cutting budgets lengthens with Husky, ARC and more

CALGARY — Canada's oil and gas producers are continuing to cut billions of dollars from capital spending budgets and reduce payouts...
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Staff of the city of Fort St. John have announced the Mathews Park Skating Ribbon is now closed.

Due to an unsafe skating surface, city staff say the skating ribbon is now closed for the season. For health and safety reasons, city staff ask you to obey all signage.

The staff of the city share they will see you for more outdoor skating at Mathews Park next year.

For more information please contact recreation@fortstjohn.ca or call 250-785-4592.

To view the FB Post, CLICK HERE

