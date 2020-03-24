Mayor doesn’t want to see those in self-isolation at Site C moved into Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman has confirmed B.C. Hydro has been looking at alternative accommodations for those currently in self-isolation at the project.

During Monday’s, Council meeting, the Mayor said Hydro has been looking to find an alternate location for those in self-isolation due to the fact that they are being kept in rooms at the construction site with only a small bed and washroom. While the Mayor understands why those in self-isolation would like to be in large accommodations, like an apartment or hotel room, the risk of possible community spread is too high.

Due to Fort St. John being a Northern community with limited healthcare services, the City wants to make sure that anyone from Site C doesn’t place any undue burden on current health services.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

The Mayor says Hydro should be responsible for getting those people in self-isolation home, rather than moving them into Fort St. John.

B.C. Hydro says 16 people are currently in self-isolation at the project.

David Conway with B.C. Hydro says “We have the ability to comfortably isolate workers in the lodge. One full dormitory (30 rooms) has been designated for self-isolation and there are an additional four dormitories (120 rooms) that can be used, if necessary. We also have the Site C Health Clinic at site that is managed by International SOS and equipped with experienced health practitioners, COVID-19 test kits and medical supplies.”

Last week Hydro announced they would be changing the construction schedule and sending a number of workers home. As of Monday morning, there are 940 people staying at the camp compared to an average during March of 1,700.

Hydro has also started posting updates about COVID-19 on the Site C website. You can view those reports at https://www.sitecproject.com/COVID-19