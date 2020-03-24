HealthNewsSite C

Mayor doesn’t want to see those in self-isolation at Site C moved into Fort St. John

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Mayor doesn’t want to see those in self-isolation at Site C moved into Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman has confirmed B.C. Hydro has been...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Air Canada to suspend or reduce flights amid COVID-19 pandemic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Air Canada has announced route suspensions and reductions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Air...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

16 people in self-isolation at Site C, no confirmed cases of COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro is reporting of no confirmed cases of the coronavirus at the Site...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman has confirmed B.C. Hydro has been looking at alternative accommodations for those currently in self-isolation at the project.

During Monday’s, Council meeting, the Mayor said Hydro has been looking to find an alternate location for those in self-isolation due to the fact that they are being kept in rooms at the construction site with only a small bed and washroom.  While the Mayor understands why those in self-isolation would like to be in large accommodations, like an apartment or hotel room, the risk of possible community spread is too high.

Due to Fort St. John being a Northern community with limited healthcare services, the City wants to make sure that anyone from Site C doesn’t place any undue burden on current health services.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The Mayor says Hydro should be responsible for getting those people in self-isolation home, rather than moving them into Fort St. John.

B.C. Hydro says 16 people are currently in self-isolation at the project.  

David Conway with B.C. Hydro says “We have the ability to comfortably isolate workers in the lodge. One full dormitory (30 rooms) has been designated for self-isolation and there are an additional four dormitories (120 rooms) that can be used, if necessary. We also have the Site C Health Clinic at site that is managed by International SOS and equipped with experienced health practitioners, COVID-19 test kits and medical supplies.”

Last week Hydro announced they would be changing the construction schedule and sending a number of workers home. As of Monday morning, there are 940 people staying at the camp compared to an average during March of 1,700.

Hydro has also started posting updates about COVID-19 on the Site C website.  You can view those reports at https://www.sitecproject.com/COVID-19

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCoronavirus: London council’s motion to delay property tax penalties, interest extended
Next articleCoronavirus: London world champion swimmer reacts to Canada’s withdrawal from Tokyo Olympics

More Articles Like This

Ontario correctional worker raises concerns about COVID-19 spreading in province’s jails

Health Global News - 0
After a guard tested positive for COVID-19 and new procedures were implemented at correctional facilities earlier this month, there are still mounting concerns from...
Read more

B.C. firefighters wearing extra gear to respond to possible COVID-19 calls

Health Global News - 0
Port Moody Fire Rescue is just one of many emergency response teams taking no chances with possible COVID-19 medical calls. When a distress call comes...
Read more

Coronavirus: London world champion swimmer reacts to Canada’s withdrawal from Tokyo Olympics

Health Global News - 0
London-born world champion swimmer Maggie MacNeil says she agrees with the Canadian Olympic Committee’s (COC) decision to keep Canadian athletes from attending the 2020...
Read more

Coronavirus: London council’s motion to delay property tax penalties, interest extended

Health Global News - 0
A proposed motion to waive interest and penalties for unpaid property tax instalments amid the coronavirus pandemic is now being extended. The proposed motion, made...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv