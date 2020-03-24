Health

Mayor of Quebec town that has seen all of province’s COVID-19 deaths feels left in dark

Avatar
By Global News
mayor-of-quebec-town-that-has-seen-all-of-province’s-covid-19-deaths-feels-left-in-dark

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Precision Drilling moves to cut costs and capital spending plan

CALGARY — Precision Drilling Corp. says it is reducing staff, cutting salaries and lowering its capital spending plan in...
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

Environment groups, churches, unions ask oil bailout for families, not companies

Some Canadian organizations are asking the federal government to focus any bailout of the oil industry on workers and families,...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Mayor doesn’t want to see those in self-isolation at Site C moved into Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman has confirmed B.C. Hydro has been...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

The mayor of a Quebec town that has seen all four of the province’s COVID-19 deaths to date says he is having trouble getting information from local health officials.

Christian Goulet, the mayor of Lavaltrie, said he wishes he had more to tell his citizens about the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Provincial health officials have said the four deaths are tied to a single seniors residence in the Lanaudiere region northeast of Montreal, and in a statement Monday, Goulet identified the EVA Lavaltrie as the site.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“People are extremely worried about the situation,” Goulet said in an interview. The town has just over 14,000 residents.

READ MORE: Quebec shutters all non-essential services as coronavirus cases spike to 628

The outbreak and the resulting deaths have sparked heightened concern for seniors living in care homes. On Monday, Premier François Legault said he is tightening restrictions on the homes, prohibiting residents from leaving without supervision.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a tough decision, but it’s a necessary measure,” Legault said. He explained that a small minority of residents have been going out, raising concerns of infection among their fellow residents.

“The last thing we want in Quebec is for the virus to enter in seniors residences,” Legault told reporters in Quebec City. “It’s where we could see the most disastrous results.”

In his statement Monday, Goulet asked for more information and transparency from the regional public health authority.

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCoronavirus: Power rates in Canada not being cut despite orders to work from home
Next articleCoronavirus closed your gym. Here’s how to stay fit — at a distance

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus closed your gym. Here’s how to stay fit — at a distance

Health Global News - 0
Many fitness centres across Canada have closed their doors in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Chain gyms, including Goodlife Fitness,...
Read more

Coronavirus: Power rates in Canada not being cut despite orders to work from home

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted March 24, 2020 7:09 am 5:06Coronavirus: Health minister wants Canadians to understand seriousness of COVID-19 crisis WATCH: Health minister wants Canadians to...
Read more

China to end lockdown in most of Hubei as domestic coronavirus cases drop

Health Global News - 0
Chinese authorities said Tuesday they will end a two-month lockdown of most of coronavirus-hit Hubei province at midnight, as domestic cases of the virus...
Read more

Canadians ignoring COVID-19 orders should face consequences, be fined: doctor

Health Global News - 0
Measures limiting personal contact to reduce the spread of COVID-19 have seemed like suggestions to beachgoers in the Vancouver area, where basketball games and...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv