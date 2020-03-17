Opinion

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – A time for calm

By Dan Davies
Peace River North MLA Dan Davies

Dan Davies is the MLA for Peace River North

As British Columbia faces the unprecedented challenge presented by the COVID-19 I would take this opportunity to update northern British Columbians on what we currently know and what we can do to help combat this virus. The virus has now been reported in Northern Health.

Although it is the responsibility of all of us to take appropriate measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we must never forget that our best defence is if we look out for one another and all do our part.

People overstocking their homes with essentials like toilet paper and hand sanitizer has caused unnecessary shortages throughout the province. Canada has closed its borders to -non-residents, but our trade and commerce remain open and running so there is no need to hoard items.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Never forget, that it is the responsibility of all of us to not only ensure our families are prepared but our neighbours, too. This can only happen if we all practice restraint and proper preparation.

As our Provincial Health Officer, Doctor Bonnie Henry has reiterated that the most important thing for us as British Columbians to do now is to “flatten the curve” and slow the spread of infection so as not to overwhelm our healthcare system. The best way to achieve this is through social distancing and isolating ourselves as best as possible. Stay at home if you can and avoid public gatherings and unnecessary trips.

Remember, proper health habits go a long way. Wash your hands regularly, avoid touching your face or any physical contact with others (including handshakes). Although the majority of cases are mild, we must all take time out of our lives to check in on those who are most vulnerable in our communities, including seniors.

Our Province’s health authorities are keeping British Columbians as up to date as possible with new developments through daily briefings so we all must stay informed, follow their instructions and avoid sharing misinformation online. Reliable sources like the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, and the World Health Organization can be counted upon for the most accurate and up-to-date information on COVID-19. For more information, please visit the website of the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

Remember, we are all in this together.

