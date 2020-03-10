MNP announces merger with Schwab & Associates

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – MNP has announced that it will be merging with Fort St. John and Chetwynd-based accounting firm, Schwab & Associates.

According to MNP, the merger, effective June 1, 2020, will allow the firm to expand its presence and add more professional resources to serve the Peace Region and Northern B.C.

Marco Schwab, of Schwab & Associates, says they are always looking at enhancing their services and by joining MNP, they will add more resources, more specialized services and a wider range of experiences, all of which will bring greater value to their clients.

MNP is one of the largest national accounting and business consulting firms in Canada and employs over 5,000 team members from more than 80 locations coast-to-coast.