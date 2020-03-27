Health

Moncton researchers study if COVID-19 detection is possible with X-ray images, expert cautions use

By Global News
Global News

A team of researchers at the Université de Moncton is working on a new online form of detection for COVID-19 by way of artificial intelligence, but one expert warns about how far the model can go.

X-ray imaging of lungs can detect the novel coronavirus, says Moulay Akhloufi, the computer science professor and head of the Prime (Perception, Robotics and Intelligent Machines) group at the university.

“Deep learning,” he says, is a way of processing data, such as medical images using artificial intelligence or AI.

But not everyone agrees. The president of the Canadian Society of Thoracic Radiology, for example, says the AI model can’t be counted on to detect COVID-19.

3:59Answering your questions about coronavirus: March 27

Answering your questions about coronavirus: March 27

The Moncton team’s model is done by way of a mathematical computer formula, Akhloufi says. The team has obtained a dataset of images that are labelled by doctors.

“They provided X-ray images of COVID-19, X-ray images of other types of diseases like SARS, or other types of pneumonia, and we have some normal X-ray images of the chest,” he says.

The PRIME group, who created the online tool, was created in 2017 by Akhloufi (centre)
Submitted: Moulay Akhloufi

Despite some pneumonia diseases having some of the “same characteristics” as COVID-19,

