Canadian PressEnergy News

More dividends chopped as energy firms address oil prices below US$30 per barrel

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
more-dividends-chopped-as-energy-firms-address-oil-prices-below-us$30-per-barrel

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Province launches COVID-19 self-assessment tool

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of B.C. has launched an online tool to help people determine if...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

WestJet to stop all international and transborder flights

CALGARY, A.B. - WestJet has announced they will suspend commercial operations for all international and transborder flights...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

CDSBC urging dental practices to suspend elective and non-essential dental services amid COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The College of Dental Surgeons of British Columbia has issued a release requesting dental...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

CALGARY — More energy industry dividends are being slashed as investors turn their backs on companies whose payouts are now unaffordable with oil prices plunging to less than US$30 per barrel.

Shares in Calgary-based TORC Oil & Gas Ltd., which announced an 80 per cent cut in its dividend after markets closed Monday, bounced between 63 and 78 cents on Tuesday morning, a fraction of their 52-week high of $5.47 set in April of last year.

AltaCorp Capital analyst Patrick O’Rourke says the move is a welcome attempt to balance cash flows with payouts, adding TORC has been one of the weaker performers as oil prices softened in recent weeks because its dividend was not sustainable.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Meanwhile, PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., which earns revenue from producers who drill on lands where it owns the mineral rights, announced it would cut its dividend by 69 per cent after markets closed Monday.

It’s shares fell by as much as 12.8 per cent to $6.98 on Tuesday.

The size of the reduction caught analysts by surprise, with Jamie Kubik of CIBC pointing out PrairieSky is debt-free and doesn’t need to raise capital to maintain its business model.

“This is deeper than we expected, but also prudent and consistent with what we have seen from operators to date,” he said in a report.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TOG, TSX:PSK)

 

The Canadian Press

Advertisement

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleAs pandemic spreads, China’s ex-epicentre down to 1 new case

More Articles Like This

Spring breakup slowdown offers needed pause for hard hit drilling industry

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY - It's a ``glass half-full'' way of looking at a crisis but as plunging oil prices cast a shadow over oil...
Read more

Energy shares continue falling as more firms cut capital budgets and dividends

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — More Calgary-based oil and gas producers are cutting spending plans as crude prices fall further and financial analysts lower their stock ratings. Despite the cuts,...
Read more

ARC Resources cuts capital budget for 2020, slashes dividend payment

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — ARC Resources Ltd. cut its capital budget and slashed its dividend to help deal with the plunge on commodity markets. The oil and...
Read more

Calgary-based energy company fined for pipeline failure three years ago

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — An energy company has been fined $125,000 for a pipeline failure southwest of Edmonton nearly three years ago. Calgary-based Journey Energy Inc. was originally...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv