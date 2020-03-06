News

MP Bob Zimmer speaks on the Wet’suwet’en community, agreement and blockades

Avatar
By Tracy Teves

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Province releases interim report from Phase Two of the BC Hydro Review

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Government has released the interim report from Phase Two of the B.C. Hydro Review. According...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Beaverlodge RCMP investigate multiple collisions and warn of poor winter driving conditions

BEAVERLODGE, A.B. - Beaverlodge RCMP are investigating multiple collisions and are warning drivers of poor road conditions as a...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Montreal-area commuter rail service to resume after dismantling of blockade

MONTREAL — A Montreal-area commuter rail line will be up and running again this afternoon following more than three...
Read more
Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – MP Bob Zimmer of Prince George, Peace River and Northern Rockies spoke about his recent meetings with the Wet’suwet’en community, the recent agreements and blockades and his feeling about them.

Moose Talks – Bob Zimmer and Community Bridge

Moose Talks – Bob Zimmer and Community BridgeThis week on Moose Talks, MP Bob Zimmer will stop by to talk about the Coastal Gas Link Blockades, the new Caribou Agreement and other activities in Ottawa. Then Christine Clark, Executive Director of Community Bridge will stop by to talk about their Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser and share more about what Community Bridge does in Fort St. John.

Posted by 100.1 Moose FM on Friday, 6 March 2020

Zimmer shares he met with Wet’suwet’en elected chiefs and hereditary chiefs to get an understanding of what the governance looks like and the struggles they are facing, noting there is more than the Coastal gaslink issue.

- Advertisement -

Zimmer says what was troubling to him is when Minister Bennett and Minister Fraser came out to speak with a select few hereditary chiefs. Zimmer states the Indian act recognizes elected chiefs and council, so to completely ignore that group that is established governance, Zimmer says that at the least have them all in the same room at the same time.

I want to help out where I can by meeting with hereditary chief shares Zimmer.

The bottom line is that the Wet’suwet’en want what is best for the community, the majority of the people support the project. Not wanting poverty for their people anymore, they want a prosperous community and Zimmer wants to help them get there.

In terms of the blockades, Zimmer felt the government could have acted sooner. he understands the sensitivities of the Wet’suwet’en community then sees people across the country setting up blockades claiming to be in support of the Wet’suwet’en, it does not cut it shares Zimmer.

Zimmer talked on a conversation he had with a farmer who shares 10,000-grain cars are backlogged and there are ships waiting for grain. Then with increased payments and the rough season for farmers, this puts everyone in a predicament of being hit financially.

Advertisement

Zimmer thinks the government should have reacted to the situation outside of the Wet’ suwet’en a lot quicker and inside had the open conversations bringing everyone to the table. Going on to say taking on three weeks for the Minister to come out and talk to the community lacks leadership and a lack of understanding of the severity of the situation which could have been behind us with a solution found long ago.

 

 

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous articleOil price dives as OPEC, Russia fail to agree on output cut
Next articleCity seeking public input on neighbourhood planning

More Articles Like This

Province releases interim report from Phase Two of the BC Hydro Review

News Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Government has released the interim report from Phase Two of the B.C. Hydro Review. According to the Government, the report...
Read more

Beaverlodge RCMP investigate multiple collisions and warn of poor winter driving conditions

News Scott Brooks - 0
BEAVERLODGE, A.B. - Beaverlodge RCMP are investigating multiple collisions and are warning drivers of poor road conditions as a winter system makes its way...
Read more

$100,000 awarded to Fort St John Hospital Foundation for new ultrasound machine

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The P.A. Woodward's Foundation has awarded $100,000, through a grant application made by the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation,...
Read more

City seeking public input on neighbourhood planning

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John is continuing with its Official Community Plan by forming plans for two neighbourhoods. According...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv