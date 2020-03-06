MP Bob Zimmer speaks on the Wet’suwet’en community, agreement and blockades

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – MP Bob Zimmer of Prince George, Peace River and Northern Rockies spoke about his recent meetings with the Wet’suwet’en community, the recent agreements and blockades and his feeling about them.

Moose Talks – Bob Zimmer and Community Bridge Moose Talks – Bob Zimmer and Community BridgeThis week on Moose Talks, MP Bob Zimmer will stop by to talk about the Coastal Gas Link Blockades, the new Caribou Agreement and other activities in Ottawa. Then Christine Clark, Executive Director of Community Bridge will stop by to talk about their Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser and share more about what Community Bridge does in Fort St. John. Posted by 100.1 Moose FM on Friday, 6 March 2020

Zimmer shares he met with Wet’suwet’en elected chiefs and hereditary chiefs to get an understanding of what the governance looks like and the struggles they are facing, noting there is more than the Coastal gaslink issue.

- Advertisement -

Zimmer says what was troubling to him is when Minister Bennett and Minister Fraser came out to speak with a select few hereditary chiefs. Zimmer states the Indian act recognizes elected chiefs and council, so to completely ignore that group that is established governance, Zimmer says that at the least have them all in the same room at the same time.

I want to help out where I can by meeting with hereditary chief shares Zimmer.

The bottom line is that the Wet’suwet’en want what is best for the community, the majority of the people support the project. Not wanting poverty for their people anymore, they want a prosperous community and Zimmer wants to help them get there.

In terms of the blockades, Zimmer felt the government could have acted sooner. he understands the sensitivities of the Wet’suwet’en community then sees people across the country setting up blockades claiming to be in support of the Wet’suwet’en, it does not cut it shares Zimmer.

Zimmer talked on a conversation he had with a farmer who shares 10,000-grain cars are backlogged and there are ships waiting for grain. Then with increased payments and the rough season for farmers, this puts everyone in a predicament of being hit financially.

Advertisement

Zimmer thinks the government should have reacted to the situation outside of the Wet’ suwet’en a lot quicker and inside had the open conversations bringing everyone to the table. Going on to say taking on three weeks for the Minister to come out and talk to the community lacks leadership and a lack of understanding of the severity of the situation which could have been behind us with a solution found long ago.