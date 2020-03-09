Opinion

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – The wolf reduction program works

Avatar
By Bob Zimmer
Bob Zimmer, Member of Parliament - Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

BC Conservation Officer Service frees Mule Deer from garbage bin lid

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Two BC Conservation Officers freed a female Mule Deer from a garbage bin lid...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Blizzard Bicycle Club hosts first race of 2020 season on Sunday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Blizzard Bicycle Club held its first race of the 2020 season on Sunday,...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Early Years Health Round-Up Free event

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Early Years Health Round-Up free event for children ages 0-5 years is taking...
Read more
Avatar
Bob Zimmer

Just days before the signing of the caribou partnership agreement that has put access to our backcountry into question, a group called Pacific Wild publicly released their cease and desist letter to the BC Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development demanding the end of the province’s ‘wolf cull’.

 

I find it unbelievable that Pacific Wild could make such a demand when studies have shown that predator reduction has helped to increase caribou populations in our area.

- Advertisement -

 

Darcy Peel, Director of the BC Caribou Recovery Program, wrote in a August 2019 memo that, “Wolf reduction has been used over the last five years in the Central Group of Southern Mountain Caribou resulting in a shift from an average rate of decline of 15% per year to an average of 15% increase per year.”

 

In addition, a large-scale study released last year of 18 caribou herds across British Columbia and Alberta found that in areas where wolves were culled, caribou populations stabilized or increased in eight of 12 herds. Populations continued to decline in six herds where there was no predator removal.

 

This begs the question: Why would the province do away with a program that has proven to be effective in increasing the caribou population?

 

I think it’s also important to note that Pacific Wild lists Tides Canada, an organization well-known for financing anti-natural resource sector campaigns, as one of its partners on its website. It also considers the Liberal government’s rejection of the Enbridge Northern Gateway Project one of its key successes.

 

I am tired anti-energy activist groups, who have little to no understanding of our local way of life or how these decisions will affect our livelihoods, believing that they know what is best for our region.

 

Decisions like whether to continue with the wolf reduction program should be based on science and involve our local leaders, including local caribou and wildlife experts.

 

The science is clear – the wolf reduction program is working as it was intended to.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous articleRegistration opens today for the 4th Annual Spelling Bee Fundraiser
Next articleNEBC Bantam Trackers season comes to an end for another year

More Articles Like This

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Budget takes more from your pockets

Opinion Dan Davies - 0
Two key events happened both inside the Legislature and outside on the lawn on Budget Day that exemplify the legacy that this NDP government...
Read more

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Minister Blair, you can’t have it both ways

Opinion Bob Zimmer - 0
We are now weeks into a national crisis that has shown once again a lack of leadership on the part of the Liberal government. With...
Read more

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Highs and Lows of Throne Speech week

Opinion Dan Davies - 0
Last week, myself and MLA colleagues returned to Victoria expecting to take part in tradition and ceremony - that is the speech from the...
Read more

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Blockades at British Columbia legislature

Opinion Bob Zimmer - 0
By now we have all seen photos and videos of the activist blockade at the entrances to the British Columbia legislature as part of...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv