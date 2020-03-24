Health

N.B. premier, chief health officer to provide coronavirus update

Avatar
By Global News
nb.-premier,-chief-health-officer-to-provide-coronavirus-update

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Precision Drilling moves to cut costs and capital spending plan

CALGARY — Precision Drilling Corp. says it is reducing staff, cutting salaries and lowering its capital spending plan in...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Environment groups, churches, unions ask oil bailout for families, not companies

Some Canadian organizations are asking the federal government to focus any bailout of the oil industry on workers and families,...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Mayor doesn’t want to see those in self-isolation at Site C moved into Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman has confirmed B.C. Hydro has been...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

New Brunswick’s premier and the province’s chief health officer are set to provide an update on the novel coronavirus pandemic Tuesday.

The province did not report any new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. There are still 17 cases in New Brunswick: eight confirmed and nine presumptive.

READ MORE: New Brunswick has no new cases of coronavirus, majority of businesses complying to orders

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Dr. Jennifer Russell has stressed that she expects that to change.

On Monday, the province’s chief health officer reminded New Brunswickers to practise proper social distancing and to stay home to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Staying at home will save lives,” Russel said.

Premier Blaine Higgs said on Monday the province has checked on about 700 businesses to ensure they are complying with the state of emergency declaration, and it was found that 94 per cent are in compliance.

Story continues below advertisement

Higgs says the goal is 100 per cent.

1:37New Brunswick has no new cases of COVID-19

Advertisement

Advertisement

New Brunswick has no new cases of COVID-19

To limit the spread of COVID-19, the province has restricted all non-essential travel between Canada and the United States until further notice.

People who are returning to New Brunswick from international travel are required to self-isolate at home for 14 days.

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCalgary researcher leads global study to improve diagnosis, treatment for kids with COVID-19

More Articles Like This

Calgary researcher leads global study to improve diagnosis, treatment for kids with COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
A researcher from the University of Calgary is leading a global study aimed at improving the diagnosis and treatment of children with COVID-19. The study,...
Read more

Japan’s PM says 2020 Olympics will be postponed over coronavirus

Health Global News - 0
By Staff Reuters Posted March 24, 2020 8:38 am Updated March 24, 2020 8:45 am 2:19IOC member Dick Pound says Tokyo Olympics will be postponed After Canada and Australia...
Read more

Coronavirus closed your gym. Here’s how to stay fit — at a distance

Health Global News - 0
Many fitness centres across Canada have closed their doors in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Chain gyms, including Goodlife Fitness,...
Read more

Mayor of Quebec town that has seen all of province’s COVID-19 deaths feels left in dark

Health Global News - 0
The mayor of a Quebec town that has seen all four of the province’s COVID-19 deaths to date says he is having trouble getting...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv