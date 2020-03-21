N.W.T. reports coronavirus case, believed to be first in Canada’s North

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Northwest Territories is reporting what is believed to be the first case of the novel coronavirus in Canada’s North.

The territory says the individual had travelled to British Columbia and Alberta then developed mild symptoms three days after returning to Yellowknife.

The individual is now recovering at home.

The Northwest Territories is planning to ban non-essential travel into the territory.

In a news release, the N.W.T. says chief public health officer Dr. Kami Kandola will make an order under the territory’s Public Health Act effective today.

Residents returning to the territory will be required to self-isolate in Yellowknife, Fort Smith, Hay River, or Inuvik.

The news release says disobeying the order is punishable by a fine of up to $10,000 and six months in jail.

