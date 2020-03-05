NEAT’s Community Can Program makes another donation to the community

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northern Environmental Action Team’s (NEAT) Community Can Program donated 300 jars of food to the community in its continued efforts to reduce food waste and feed the community at the same time.

The Community Can was started in 2014 as a waste reduction event that worked and has grown over the years.

Karen Mason-Bennett the Executive Director for NEAT shares that NEAT will collect donations of food, jars and time from the community. Over a two day, canning period will turn all the food into jars that can be distributed through the Salvation Army and Women’s Resource Centre.

Cameron Eggie, Executive Director of the Salvation Army shares the jars are a highlight for the clients that use the food bank as these become items they can select off of the list of desired items.

Eggie goes on to share, people are always amazed by the care that goes into the jars created from a community initiative. He also adds these home-style additions to the food bank are special to receive something that effort was put into preparing as it makes a person feel a lot more at home through the process.

Mason-Bennett says they are proud of the impact the Community Can Program has on the community every year. She also shares that funding support by the North Peace Savings and Credit Union supports jars, canners, food supplies, staff that volunteer and this year a lot of fresh fruit and vegetables.

The Community Can is the pre-cursor to NOURISH, the year-round food skills program, and Mason-Bennett is excited to see the two of them working to feed members of the community.