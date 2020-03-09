Sports

NEBC Bantam Trackers season comes to an end for another year

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

BC Conservation Officer Service frees Mule Deer from garbage bin lid

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Two BC Conservation Officers freed a female Mule Deer from a garbage bin lid...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Blizzard Bicycle Club hosts first race of 2020 season on Sunday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Blizzard Bicycle Club held its first race of the 2020 season on Sunday,...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Early Years Health Round-Up Free event

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Early Years Health Round-Up free event for children ages 0-5 years is taking...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Bantam Trackers’ season has come to an end after falling 5-2 to the East Kootenay Avalanche, with a trip to Provincials on the line.

Despite their season coming to an end, the Bantam Trackers had a great season, finishing with a record of 27 wins, 12 losses, five ties and 2 overtime losses.

The Trackers also managed to pick up a Bronze and Silver medal in the Swift Current and Olds Tournaments.

- Advertisement -

The Trackers thank the community and sponsors for their on-going support this past season and for making it all possible.

The Bantam Trackers are now looking forward to the next season and will be looking to schedule a Spring ID camp for mid-April.

For further updates, you can visit the Northeast B.C. Bantam Trackers’ Facebook page.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous articleMP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – The wolf reduction program works
Next articleAlberta economy, reeling from coronavirus, takes gut punch due to oil price war

More Articles Like This

Blizzard Bicycle Club hosts first race of 2020 season on Sunday

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Blizzard Bicycle Club held its first race of the 2020 season on Sunday, March 8, in Baldonnel. The Club's...
Read more

Fort St John Huskies shut out Fairview Flyers in NWJHL semi-finals

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies were on the road last night, Friday, March 6, as they took on the...
Read more

Inconnu competes in the Piranha’s annual Winterfest Long Course Swim Meet

Sports Curtis Robinson - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - On February 29-March 1, Inconnu Swim Team travelled to Grande Praire, AB to compete in the Piranha's annual Winterfest...
Read more

Northern Strikers U13 girls earn gold, boys silver at Slush Cup Tournament

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Northern Strikers U13 boys and girls teams were in Edmonton over the weekend, February 27...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv