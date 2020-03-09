NEBC Bantam Trackers season comes to an end for another year

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Bantam Trackers’ season has come to an end after falling 5-2 to the East Kootenay Avalanche, with a trip to Provincials on the line.

Despite their season coming to an end, the Bantam Trackers had a great season, finishing with a record of 27 wins, 12 losses, five ties and 2 overtime losses.

The Trackers also managed to pick up a Bronze and Silver medal in the Swift Current and Olds Tournaments.

The Trackers thank the community and sponsors for their on-going support this past season and for making it all possible.

The Bantam Trackers are now looking forward to the next season and will be looking to schedule a Spring ID camp for mid-April.

For further updates, you can visit the Northeast B.C. Bantam Trackers’ Facebook page.