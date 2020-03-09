Sports

NEBC Midget Predators go undefeated for League Super Weekend

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
The NEBC Midget Predators went undefeated for League Super Weekend. Source Facebook

Must Read

SportsScott Brooks - 0

NEBC Midget Predators go undefeated for League Super Weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Midget Predators were home in Taylor over the weekend, March 7...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Northern BC residents encouraged to challenge their brain

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - March 16 to the 22 is Brain Awareness Week and the Alzheimer Society of...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

NPGA Athletes compete at Saltos Gymnastics Challenge in Edmonton

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Gymnastics Association had 14 athletes, of the Junior Olympic Team, travel...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Midget Predators were home in Taylor over the weekend, March 7 and 8, for the League Super Weekend event.

For game one of the weekend, on Saturday morning, the Predators took on the Vanderhoof Bears.

It was a close game throughout as the score would be tied at two apiece by the end of the second frame.

- Advertisement -

Eventually, the Predators would manage to take the lead and win the game 6-4 over the Bears.

Then for game two, on Saturday afternoon, the Predators would face the Williams Lake Female Rep.

The Predators would come out with a win of 2-0 over Williams Lake.

To wrap up the weekend, on Sunday, the Predators would play against the Beaverlodge Blades.

The Predators would win this game with a score of 2-1 over the Blades and would go undefeated for the weekend.

This now concludes the league games for the Midget Predators. Up next, the Predators are off to Richmond for the Provincial Championships from March 18 to the 22.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous articleNorthern BC residents encouraged to challenge their brain

More Articles Like This

NPGA Athletes compete at Saltos Gymnastics Challenge in Edmonton

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Gymnastics Association had 14 athletes, of the Junior Olympic Team, travel to Edmonton, from February 28...
Read more

Schedule released for NWJHL Finals for Huskies vs Navigators

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The schedule for the Northwest Junior Hockey League Finals between the Fort St. John Huskies and the North Peace...
Read more

Blizzard Bicycle Club hosts first race of 2020 season on Sunday

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Blizzard Bicycle Club held its first race of the 2020 season on Sunday, March 8, in Baldonnel. The Club's...
Read more

NEBC Bantam Trackers season comes to an end for another year

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Bantam Trackers' season has come to an end after falling 5-2 to the East Kootenay Avalanche,...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv