NEBC Midget Predators go undefeated for League Super Weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Midget Predators were home in Taylor over the weekend, March 7 and 8, for the League Super Weekend event.

For game one of the weekend, on Saturday morning, the Predators took on the Vanderhoof Bears.

It was a close game throughout as the score would be tied at two apiece by the end of the second frame.

- Advertisement -

Eventually, the Predators would manage to take the lead and win the game 6-4 over the Bears.

Then for game two, on Saturday afternoon, the Predators would face the Williams Lake Female Rep.

The Predators would come out with a win of 2-0 over Williams Lake.

To wrap up the weekend, on Sunday, the Predators would play against the Beaverlodge Blades.

The Predators would win this game with a score of 2-1 over the Blades and would go undefeated for the weekend.

This now concludes the league games for the Midget Predators. Up next, the Predators are off to Richmond for the Provincial Championships from March 18 to the 22.