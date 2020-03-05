NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers look to forward to Midget Tier 1 Provincial Championships

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Now that regular-season action has come to an end for the Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers, they are now looking forward to a week of Provincials.

Even though the Trackers came in first in their division, in the Northern Alberta Hockey League, they are not eligible to take part in the league playoffs as they are a B.C. team that plays in an Alberta league.

Instead, as per usual, the Trackers will be taking part in the 2020 Midget Tier 1 Provincial Championships, from March 16 to March 20, in Nanaimo.

Last season, the Trackers won the 2019 Provincial Title by beating Okanagan Central with a score of 3-2.

Throughout the 2019/2020 season, in the NAHL Northern Division Standings, the Trackers managed to earn 25 wins, five losses, and two ties, for a total of 52 points when compared to the second-place Peace River Royals of 36 points.