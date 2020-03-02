Sports

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers win final game of regular season over Peace River Royals

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

Energy NewsScott Brooks - 0

Kate Energy enters agreement with Ferus Natural Gas Fuels to secure LNG from Dawson Creek Facility

CALGARY, A.B. - As part of an LNG off-take agreement, Kate Energy has entered into a long-term master services...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Controlled burning to continue this week as part of Site C Project

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As part of the Site C Project, B.C. Hydro says more controlled burning of...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Alberta’s Kenney says frustrating coronavirus stifling oil and gas economy

EDMONTON — Alberta's premier says it's frustrating to see his government doing everything it can to grow the economy only...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers were home on Sunday, March 1, as they were host to the Peace River Royals for the final game of the Northern Alberta Hockey League regular-season action.

At 26 seconds into the game, the Trackers would kick things off as Kurtis Lee would score a goal, with an assist by Noah Lang, making the score 1-0.

Then with 5:02 remaining in the first period, the Royals would score a goal making the score tied at one apiece.

- Advertisement -

To finish off the first period, with three seconds remaining, Duncan Ross would manage to score a goal, with assists by Colby Busche and Nathan Brownlee, making the score 2-1 over the Royals.

The scoring battle would continue throughout the second period, eventually ending up with a score of 5-3 in favour of the Trackers.

No more scoring would be made throughout the remainder of the game, so the Trackers would win the game with a score of 5-3.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous articlePeace River Hydro Partners creates second $35,000 Scholarship at Northern Lights College
Next articleAlberta’s Kenney says frustrating coronavirus stifling oil and gas economy

More Articles Like This

North Fort Trappers win Peewee A at three-day Tournament in Tumbler Ridge

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Fort Trappers, a first-year team based out of Buick Creek, were down in Tumbler Ridge over the...
Read more

Huskies win game one of semi-finals in OT over Fairview Flyers

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies were home on Saturday night, February 29, as they were host to the Fairview...
Read more

Many local athletes in Ontario for 2020 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A number of local athletes and coaches, from Northeast B.C. and the Peace Region, are currently in Thunder Bay,...
Read more

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers home this Sunday to host Peace River Royals

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers are home this Sunday, March 1, as they host the Peace River Royals...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv