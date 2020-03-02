NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers win final game of regular season over Peace River Royals

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers were home on Sunday, March 1, as they were host to the Peace River Royals for the final game of the Northern Alberta Hockey League regular-season action.

At 26 seconds into the game, the Trackers would kick things off as Kurtis Lee would score a goal, with an assist by Noah Lang, making the score 1-0.

Then with 5:02 remaining in the first period, the Royals would score a goal making the score tied at one apiece.

To finish off the first period, with three seconds remaining, Duncan Ross would manage to score a goal, with assists by Colby Busche and Nathan Brownlee, making the score 2-1 over the Royals.

The scoring battle would continue throughout the second period, eventually ending up with a score of 5-3 in favour of the Trackers.

No more scoring would be made throughout the remainder of the game, so the Trackers would win the game with a score of 5-3.