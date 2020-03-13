Sports

New adult co-ed soccer league looking to form in Fort St John

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A new adult co-ed soccer league is looking to form in Fort St. John.

Moving up to Fort St. John to practice medicine, Jolene Hall says she is looking to start an adult co-ed soccer league in the Energetic City.

According to Hall, her co-ed soccer league is not affiliated with any league in town and is not meant to take away from the leagues but is for people that want to play more.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Hall says the adult co-ed soccer league is open to any adult or even older teenagers that are looking to play extra games of soccer and is taking place in the gymnasium at Bert Ambrose Elementary.

The games, which are free, will be scheduled on a weekly basis, with games scheduled for this Friday, March 13, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

More information and schedules can be found by visiting the FSJ Coed Soccer Facebook page.

