new-brunswick-announces-6-additional-covid-19-cases

New Brunswick has detected six new cases of COVID-19 in the province, bringing the total number of cases to 51 as of Saturday.
There was no in-person update on Saturday, but according to a press release from the province’s department of public health, the cases include:
- An individual aged 50-59 in the southeast of the province
- An individual aged 70-79 in the southeast of the province
- Two individuals aged 20-29 in the south of the province
- An individual aged 50-59 in the south of the province
- An individual aged 70-79 in the south of the province
The province’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Jennifer Russell, emphasized physical distancing, a term that is increasingly being used instead of social distancing.
It’s believed that the new terminology — physical distancing — will better help people understand what they need to do to help prevent the transmission of COVID-19.
“I cannot emphasize strongly enough how important it is to continue to follow the guidelines regarding physical distancing, remaining at home and frequent hand-washing,” said Russell.