new-brunswick-announces-6-additional-covid-19-cases

New Brunswick has detected six new cases of COVID-19 in the province, bringing the total number of cases to 51 as of Saturday.

There was no in-person update on Saturday, but according to a press release from the province’s department of public health, the cases include:

An individual aged 50-59 in the southeast of the province

An individual aged 70-79 in the southeast of the province

Two individuals aged 20-29 in the south of the province

An individual aged 50-59 in the south of the province

An individual aged 70-79 in the south of the province

The province’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Jennifer Russell, emphasized physical distancing, a term that is increasingly being used instead of social distancing.

2:01Vital importance of physical distancing during COVID-19 pandemic

It’s believed that the new terminology — physical distancing — will better help people understand what they need to do to help prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

“I cannot emphasize strongly enough how important it is to continue to follow the guidelines regarding physical distancing, remaining at home and frequent hand-washing,” said Russell.

