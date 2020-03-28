Health

New Brunswick announces 6 additional COVID-19 cases

Avatar
By Global News
new-brunswick-announces-6-additional-covid-19-cases

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Fort St. John Council to look at weekly garbage pickup and COVID-19 impacts to operating budget

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John City Council will hold their first weekly Council meeting...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Federal Government announces new domestic travel rules for air and rail operations

OTTAWA, O.N. - The Federal Government has announced new rules restricting domestic air and rail travel for...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Former chief health officer says COVID-19 positive results need to be released in Northern B.C.

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Northern Health’s former chief health officer says more detailed location information of positive...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

New Brunswick has detected six new cases of COVID-19 in the province, bringing the total number of cases to 51 as of Saturday.

There was no in-person update on Saturday, but according to a press release from the province’s department of public health, the cases include:

  • An individual aged 50-59 in the southeast of the province
  • An individual aged 70-79 in the southeast of the province
  • Two individuals aged 20-29 in the south of the province
  • An individual aged 50-59 in the south of the province
  • An individual aged 70-79 in the south of the province

READ MORE: Social distancing is out, physical distancing is in — here’s how to do it

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The province’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Jennifer Russell, emphasized physical distancing, a term that is increasingly being used instead of social distancing.

Story continues below advertisement

2:01Vital importance of physical distancing during COVID-19 pandemic

Vital importance of physical distancing during COVID-19 pandemic

It’s believed that the new terminology — physical distancing — will better help people understand what they need to do to help prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

“I cannot emphasize strongly enough how important it is to continue to follow the guidelines regarding physical distancing, remaining at home and frequent hand-washing,” said Russell.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleTrudeau encouraged by B.C. coronavirus data, but warns ‘we’re not out of the woods yet’
Next articleCOVID-19 and Northern Pulp closure a ‘perfect storm’ for province’s forestry sector

More Articles Like This

Ontario government to discuss ban on gatherings of more than 5 people, Doug Ford says

Health Global News - 0
Premier Doug Ford says his cabinet will be meeting on Saturday to discuss new measures aimed at fighting the coronavirus pandemic, including banning gatherings...
Read more

COVID-19 and Northern Pulp closure a ‘perfect storm’ for province’s forestry sector

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted March 28, 2020 1:59 pm Updated March 28, 2020 2:03 pm The global COVID-19 pandemic is being described as the latest addition...
Read more

Trudeau encouraged by B.C. coronavirus data, but warns ‘we’re not out of the woods yet’

Health Global News - 0
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday he was encouraged by data out of British Columbia showing the novel coronavirus pandemic may be starting to...
Read more

Ontario reports 151 new coronavirus cases, number of active cases rises to 1,118

Health Global News - 0
Posted March 28, 2020 1:07 pm Updated March 28, 2020 1:19 pm 0:56Ontario issues province-wide emergency alert WATCH ABOVE: Premier Doug Ford says his government is using...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv