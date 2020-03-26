Health

New Brunswick to provide update on COVID-19

Avatar
By Global News
new-brunswick-to-provide-update-on-covid-19

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

School District 60 to provide update on learning plan this Friday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 has announced that it will be providing an update this Friday,...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

April 2020 proclaimed as Sikh Heritage month

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Guru Nanak Sikh Temple and Cultural Society of Fort St. John requested April 2020,...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

BC to establish Provincial Supply Chain Coordination Unit amid state of emergency

VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan and Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, announced, on Thursday,...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

New Brunswick is set to provide an update on the novel coronavirus pandemic in the province Thursday, a day after confirming there are 26 cases in the province.

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russel, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, are set to provide the update at 2:30 p.m. AT on Thursday.

Higgs announced on Wedneday that there will be restrictions for all travellers coming from outside the province.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Story continues below advertisement

The premier said all travellers, whether they’re coming from abroad or from other provinces, must self-isolate for 14 days.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Unnecessary travels are no longer allowed,” he said.

READ MORE: Campobello Island residents say trek through Maine raises COVID-19 concerns

Peace officers are authorized to turn away visitors when they attempt to enter.

“We must do all we can to prevent and reduce the spread of COVID-19 in New Brunswick,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “We are implementing screening at interprovincial borders. Regardless of where you are, we urge you to avoid any non-essential travel.”

Advertisement

1:37Coronavirus outbreak: New Brunswick now has 26 COVID-19 cases

Advertisement

Coronavirus outbreak: New Brunswick now has 26 COVID-19 cases

Travellers entering the province from Quebec,

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleNova Scotia now has 73 coronavirus cases, with 1 not linked to travel or earlier cases
Next articleCampobello Island residents say trek through Maine raises COVID-19 concerns

More Articles Like This

Campobello Island residents say trek through Maine raises COVID-19 concerns

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted March 26, 2020 1:17 pm Updated March 26, 2020 1:18 pm Some residents of Campobello Island, N.B., who must drive into the...
Read more

Nova Scotia now has 73 coronavirus cases, with 1 not linked to travel or earlier cases

Health Global News - 0
One of the five new cases of the novel coronavirus in Nova Scotia cannot be linked to travel or an earlier case, according to...
Read more

BC to establish Provincial Supply Chain Coordination Unit amid state of emergency

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan and Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, announced, on Thursday, the next steps under the...
Read more

Coronavirus: Saskatchewan athlete Brock Weston recounts falling ill with COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
The possibility of having COVID-19 started to become real for Brock Weston as he drove home to Saskatchewan. The Wisconsin college student had had fever...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv