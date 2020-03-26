new-brunswick-to-provide-update-on-covid-19

New Brunswick is set to provide an update on the novel coronavirus pandemic in the province Thursday, a day after confirming there are 26 cases in the province.

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russel, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, are set to provide the update at 2:30 p.m. AT on Thursday.

Higgs announced on Wedneday that there will be restrictions for all travellers coming from outside the province.

The premier said all travellers, whether they’re coming from abroad or from other provinces, must self-isolate for 14 days.

“Unnecessary travels are no longer allowed,” he said.

Peace officers are authorized to turn away visitors when they attempt to enter.

“We must do all we can to prevent and reduce the spread of COVID-19 in New Brunswick,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “We are implementing screening at interprovincial borders. Regardless of where you are, we urge you to avoid any non-essential travel.”

Coronavirus outbreak: New Brunswick now has 26 COVID-19 cases

