new-brunswick’s-premier,-top-doctor-to-provide-coronavirus-update

New Brunswick officials are set to provide an update on COVID-19 in the province Friday.

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province’s chief medical officer of health, will provide the update at 2:30 p.m. AT.

Russel confirmed on Thursday that they had detected seven more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number to 33 cases in New Brunswick.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

All cases in New Brunswick have been travel related.

READ MORE: New Brunswick confirms 7 additional COVID-19 cases, announces relief programs

On Thursday, Higgs announced details on a series of assistance programs.

Under the program, workers and self-employed individuals in New Brunswick who have lost their jobs due to the province’s state of emergency over COVID-19 will receive a one-time $900 benefit.

Story continues below advertisement

The benefit will be administered through the Red Cross and is meant to bridge the time between now and when individuals receive federal benefits.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Advertisement

Advertisement

Higgs said he hopes the program will begin as early as Friday or by Monday at the latest.

But officials with the Red Cross told Global News that the program isn’t yet ready to roll-out.

Dan Bedell, a spokesperson for the region’s branch of the Red Cross,

Advertisement

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS