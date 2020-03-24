Health

New York testing COVID-19 survivors’ blood as boost for the infected

Avatar
By Global News


Avatar
Global News

New York believes they may have found the golden ticket to fighting the novel coronavirus, and it’s in the plasma of recovered patients.

The state is hoping to fight the rapidly spreading disease by collecting blood from recovered COVID-19 patients and injecting it into people still fighting it, NBC News reports.

The treatment, called convalescent plasma, was first used during the flu epidemic in 1918, well before vaccines and antiviral drugs were invented. It’s also been successfully used to treat Ebola patients, the World Health Organization reported in a 2014 study.

0:39Coronavirus outbreak: NYC mayor welcomes ‘life-saving’ arrival of 400 ventilators to city

Coronavirus outbreak: NYC mayor welcomes ‘life-saving’ arrival of 400 ventilators to city

The hopeful news comes at a time when the world is desperate for answers.

On Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo shared the plans during a news briefing.

“There have been tests that show when a person is injected with the antibodies, that then stimulates and promotes their immune system against that disease,” Cuomo said.

“It’s only a trial. It’s a trial for people who are in serious condition, but the New York State Department of Health has been working on this with some of New York’s best health-care agencies, and we think it shows promise,




