Health

Newfoundland and Labrador reports Atlantic region’s first COVID-19 death 

Avatar
By Global News
newfoundland-and-labrador-reports-atlantic-region’s-first-covid-19-death 

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Oilsands producers in the red as blended bitumen price dips below $4 per barrel

CALGARY — Analysts say oilsands producers are likely losing money or barely breaking even as prices for Western Canadian...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Province issues guidance to retail food and grocery stores operating during COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Government of British Columbia says it is taking unprecedented measures to slow the transmission of...
Read more
Energy NewsScott Brooks - 0

Union of BC Indian Chiefs calls for halt on Coastal GasLink Project amid COVID-19

VANCOUVER, B.C. - The Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs is calling on the Federal and Provincial Governments to...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Newfoundland and Labrador has announced the first death related to COVID-19 in the Atlantic region.

The province’s Health Department said Monday it would release more details at an afternoon news conference. No other Atlantic province has so far announced a death linked to the virus.

READ MORE: 18 new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland, community transmission confirmed

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

As of Sunday, Newfoundland and Labrador was reporting 135 confirmed cases. It has attributed the growth of infections to a clustering of cases linked to two services held earlier this month at Caul’s Funeral Home in St. John’s.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, the province’s chief medical officer of health, says that as of late Saturday, 99 of the province’s 135 infections were linked to the two funerals.

0:48Coronavirus outbreak: 15 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Newfoundland and Labrador

Coronavirus outbreak: 15 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Newfoundland and Labrador

On March 15, Nova Scotia became the last province in Canada to report a case of COVID-19. Since then, the Atlantic region has reported 334 confirmed cases, with 122 in Nova Scotia, 66 in New Brunswick and 11 in Prince Edward Island.

Story continues below advertisement

Advertisement

As of Monday morning, there were 6,320 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada – 80 per cent of them in Quebec, Ontario and British Columbia.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleUnion of BC Indian Chiefs calls for halt on Coastal GasLink Project amid COVID-19
Next articleCoronavirus: man throws away caution tape surrounding London, Ont. playground

More Articles Like This

Province issues guidance to retail food and grocery stores operating during COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Government of British Columbia says it is taking unprecedented measures to slow the transmission of COVID-19, including in the retail...
Read more

Coronavirus: man throws away caution tape surrounding London, Ont. playground

Health Global News - 0
On the same day the City of London launched a tipline for the public to report coronavirus-related violations, a local man reported two people...
Read more

Union of BC Indian Chiefs calls for halt on Coastal GasLink Project amid COVID-19

Energy News Scott Brooks - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs is calling on the Federal and Provincial Governments to halt construction of the Coastal...
Read more

Coronavirus: First case of community spread identified in Nova Scotia

Health Global News - 0
Nova Scotia has its first case of COVID-19 that is the result of spread within the community, according to the province. In a news release...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv