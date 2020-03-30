newfoundland-and-labrador-reports-atlantic-region’s-first-covid-19-death 

Newfoundland and Labrador has announced the first death related to COVID-19 in the Atlantic region.

The province’s Health Department said Monday it would release more details at an afternoon news conference. No other Atlantic province has so far announced a death linked to the virus.

READ MORE: 18 new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland, community transmission confirmed

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

As of Sunday, Newfoundland and Labrador was reporting 135 confirmed cases. It has attributed the growth of infections to a clustering of cases linked to two services held earlier this month at Caul’s Funeral Home in St. John’s.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, the province’s chief medical officer of health, says that as of late Saturday, 99 of the province’s 135 infections were linked to the two funerals.

0:48Coronavirus outbreak: 15 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Newfoundland and Labrador

Coronavirus outbreak: 15 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Newfoundland and Labrador

On March 15, Nova Scotia became the last province in Canada to report a case of COVID-19. Since then, the Atlantic region has reported 334 confirmed cases, with 122 in Nova Scotia, 66 in New Brunswick and 11 in Prince Edward Island.

Story continues below advertisement

Advertisement

As of Monday morning, there were 6,320 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada – 80 per cent of them in Quebec, Ontario and British Columbia.

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS