Health

Newfoundland and Labrador to provide COVID-19 update

Avatar
By Global News
newfoundland-and-labrador-to-provide-covid-19-update

Must Read

NewsCanadian Press - 0

Big Oil’s interest in renewable energy investments expected to waver: report

CALGARY — Budget cutting in response to the twin challenges of COVID-19 demand destruction and low oil prices mean...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

District of Taylor closes Municipal office to the public

TAYLOR, B.C. - The District of Taylor has closed it's Municipal Office to the public due to...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

16 new cases of COVID-19 in Northern Alberta

EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Northern Alberta.
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Newfoundland and Labrador’s premier and the province’s top doctor are set to provide an update on the novel coronavirus pandemic on Sunday.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald and Premier Dwight Ball will lead the update at 2:30 p.m. NT/2 p.m. AT., which will be streamed online.

On Saturday, the province announced that it had detected 18 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of cases in Newfoundland and Labrador to 120.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

READ MORE: 18 new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland, community transmission confirmed

Fitzgerald said at the press briefing Saturday that the ages of the individuals infected range from teenagers to older than 70.

Two people are in hospital and four have now recovered.

Story continues below advertisement

Fitzgerald said one of the individuals infected did not travel or come into contact with someone who had, “so it appears it’s a community transmission.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Ball said the province is among the highest infiltration of cases, next only to Quebec.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said it’s more important now than ever to stay home and maintain physical distancing.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, Ball also announced that the 2020 Newfoundland and Labrador Summer Games, which were scheduled to be held in Bay Roberts from August 15-22,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleOntario confirms 209 new coronavirus cases in biggest single-day spike yet, 2 deaths also reported
Next articleCOVID-19 patient travelling to P.E.I. transitioned through Moncton airport

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Age isn’t the only factor in COVID-19 severity, experts say

Health Global News - 0
Older people remain most at risk of dying as the new coronavirus continues its rampage around the globe, but they’re far from the only...
Read more

COVID-19 patient travelling to P.E.I. transitioned through Moncton airport

Health Global News - 0
The Moncton international airport has issued a warning about an individual with a confirmed case of COVID-19 who travelled through the airport last week. The...
Read more

Ontario confirms 209 new coronavirus cases in biggest single-day spike yet, 2 deaths also reported

Health Global News - 0
Posted March 29, 2020 10:45 am Updated March 29, 2020 11:15 am 1:58Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario premier announces new measures to combat price gouging​ WATCH ABOVE: The province...
Read more

Trudeau to offer update on Canada’s response to coronavirus pandemic

Health Global News - 0
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to offer an update on Sunday on his government’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. According to his official...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv