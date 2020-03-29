newfoundland-and-labrador-to-provide-covid-19-update

Newfoundland and Labrador’s premier and the province’s top doctor are set to provide an update on the novel coronavirus pandemic on Sunday.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald and Premier Dwight Ball will lead the update at 2:30 p.m. NT/2 p.m. AT., which will be streamed online.

On Saturday, the province announced that it had detected 18 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of cases in Newfoundland and Labrador to 120.

Fitzgerald said at the press briefing Saturday that the ages of the individuals infected range from teenagers to older than 70.

Two people are in hospital and four have now recovered.

Fitzgerald said one of the individuals infected did not travel or come into contact with someone who had, “so it appears it’s a community transmission.”

Ball said the province is among the highest infiltration of cases, next only to Quebec.

He said it’s more important now than ever to stay home and maintain physical distancing.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, Ball also announced that the 2020 Newfoundland and Labrador Summer Games, which were scheduled to be held in Bay Roberts from August 15-22,

