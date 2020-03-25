Health

Newfoundland woman arrested for refusing to self isolate after talking to police

By Global News
Global News

Police in western Newfoundland say a woman arrested for refusing to stay at home after she returned from a trip outside the province is expected to make a court appearance today.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says the 53-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday in Corner Brook for violating public health emergency orders aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Const. James Cadigan says officers responded to complaints alleging the woman was not self-isolating for 14 days, as required under the Public Health Protection and Promotion Act.

Cadigan says officers spoke to the woman and arrested her for failing to comply with the law, which could lead to a fine between $500 and $2,500 and a jail sentence of up to six months.

The police spokesman confirmed a public reporting system introduced on the weekend has received more than 400 complaints from people reporting suspected contraventions of health directives.

Cadigan says police have resolved 27 complaints by contacting the person and educating them about the measures,

Teenage boy with coronavirus dies in U.S., but unclear if virus the cause
Parliament passes $82 billion COVID-19 aid package

