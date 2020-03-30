Next three years of auditor general projects released

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Office of the Auditor General of British Columbia has released its annual performance and financial statement audit coverage plans.

According to acting auditor general, Russ Jones, the office is responsible for the overall financial statement audit of government.

Along with financial audits, the office conducts performance audits to assess the efficiency, economy and effectiveness of provincial programs, services and resources.

The performance audit plan lists in-progress audits, as well as those that the office anticipates starting over the next three years.

The office has several performance audits nearing completion, which includes palliative care at Interior Health, and the Provincial Nominee Program.

The office has also started planning audits on cancer care, Community Living British Columbia and medical devices cyber security.

More information can be found on the B.C. Auditor’s website.