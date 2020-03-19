nhl’s-first-covid-19-case-underscores-the-importance-of-social-distancing

An infectious diseases expert says the NHL’s first positive test for COVID-19 doesn’t come as a surprise.

It’s also an example of why social distancing is crucial in the fight to slow the widening pandemic that’s sweeping large chunks of the globe.

The Ottawa Senators announced late Tuesday one of their players had contracted the novel coronavirus. The team said the individual, who hasn’t been identified publicly, had mild symptoms and is in isolation.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

According to Dr. Gerald Evans, the positive test serves as a reminder to heed the advice from public health and government officials about avoiding crowded areas, keeping a buffer between people and working from home when possible.

“This is a really nice example,” said Evans, the chair of the infectious diseases division at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ont. “It’s important to remember that somebody like this (player) who was identified was probably infected anywhere from one to two weeks ago (when) there were still games being played.

“The Senators, as well as other teams they were in contact with, are likely to have facilitated some sort of transmission.”

Ottawa played in San Jose, Calif., against the Sharks on March 7 despite the county where the SAP Center is located recommending no large public gatherings days earlier. It was one of three NHL games held in San Jose after the recommendation was made.

» READ MORE FROM CTV NEWS