No cases of coronavirus reported at Site C Project

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Rumours have been circulating online that there are cases of the coronavirus at Site C and that the camp has been shut down due to the virus.

Despite these rumours, B.C. Hydro Community Relations Manager, David Conway confirms that there are no presumptive cases of the coronavirus reported on the Site C Project at this time and that work continues as planned.

Northern Health also confirms that there are no reports of the virus within the region.

According to Conway, B.C. Hydro’s top priority is the safety of their employees, workers and the public.

Conway says they have been monitoring the virus closely since January and are taking appropriate action as the situation evolves.

Updates on the coronavirus can be found on the B.C. Centre for Disease Control’s website.