NewsSite C

No cases of coronavirus reported at Site C Project

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
The Site C Dam spillway and generating station. Photo by Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Chamber to host MLA Dan Davies for informative session on 2020 BC Budget

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John & District Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an informative...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

World Women’s Curling Championship in PG cancelled due to coronavirus

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The World Curling Federation has announced that it has cancelled the upcoming World Women’s...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Stephen Petrucci to speak on direction of education at next Chamber Luncheon

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John & District Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Speaker...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Rumours have been circulating online that there are cases of the coronavirus at Site C and that the camp has been shut down due to the virus.

Despite these rumours, B.C. Hydro Community Relations Manager, David Conway confirms that there are no presumptive cases of the coronavirus reported on the Site C Project at this time and that work continues as planned.

Northern Health also confirms that there are no reports of the virus within the region.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

According to Conway, B.C. Hydro’s top priority is the safety of their employees, workers and the public.

Conway says they have been monitoring the virus closely since January and are taking appropriate action as the situation evolves.

Updates on the coronavirus can be found on the B.C. Centre for Disease Control’s website.

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleGovernment makes amendments to the Agricultural Land Commission Act
Next articleStephen Petrucci to speak on direction of education at next Chamber Luncheon

More Articles Like This

Chamber to host MLA Dan Davies for informative session on 2020 BC Budget

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John & District Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an informative session, on Wednesday, March 18,...
Read more

Stephen Petrucci to speak on direction of education at next Chamber Luncheon

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John & District Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Speaker Series Luncheon on Tuesday, March...
Read more

Government makes amendments to the Agricultural Land Commission Act

News Tracy Teves - 0
VICTORIA, B.C - Amendments have been made to the Agricultural Land Commission Act to improve the ability to preserve farmland, farming and protect local...
Read more

BC Hydro will be conducting controlled burning of debris as part of Site C

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Hydro will be conducting controlled burning of debris as part of the Site C project. BC Hydro will be conducting...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv