no-coronavirus-cases-have-been-reported-in-the-territories.-experts-hope-it-stays-that-way

All 10 Canadian provinces have reported at least one case of the novel coronavirus, bringing the country’s total past 1,000 confirmed cases as of Friday.

So far, none of the three territories have reported a single case — and experts are hoping the situation stays that way.

The Northwest Territories, Nunavut and Yukon all declared public health emergencies this week and have instituted the same measures as the provinces, including closing schools, limiting travel and promoting social distancing.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Arctic governments said they were making the declarations in order to proactively mobilize resources and prepare for the possibility of cases.

“The challenges the territories have ahead of us in dealing with COVID-19 are very real,” N.W.T. Premier Caroline Cochrane told reporters Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

“Taking these steps now, before COVID-19 shows up in our territory, is the best thing we can do to lessen the impact it will have when it comes.”

The following day, the territory announced a ban on all non-essential travel.

9:50Coronavirus outbreak: A timeline of how COVID-19 spread around world

Coronavirus outbreak: A timeline of how COVID-19 spread around world

Advertisement

Health officials have been open about the challenges facing their territories, which are made up of several remote communities with no local health infrastructure on par with municipalities closer to the Canada-U.S.

» READ MORE FROM CTV NEWS