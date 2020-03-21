Health

No coronavirus cases have been reported in the territories. Experts hope it stays that way

By Global News
Government of Canada working with airlines to bring Canadians home

OTTAWA, O.N. - The Government of Canada is working with Canadian airlines to bring Canadian's home.
Northern Rockies Regional Municipality reduces municipal office hours

FORT NELSON, B.C. - The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality will reduce municipal office hours starting Monday.
Two cases of coronavirus confirmed in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Alberta Health Services announced on Friday, March 20, the confirmation of two cases of the...
Global News

All 10 Canadian provinces have reported at least one case of the novel coronavirus, bringing the country’s total past 1,000 confirmed cases as of Friday.

So far, none of the three territories have reported a single case — and experts are hoping the situation stays that way.

The Northwest Territories, Nunavut and Yukon all declared public health emergencies this week and have instituted the same measures as the provinces, including closing schools, limiting travel and promoting social distancing.

Arctic governments said they were making the declarations in order to proactively mobilize resources and prepare for the possibility of cases.

“The challenges the territories have ahead of us in dealing with COVID-19 are very real,” N.W.T. Premier Caroline Cochrane told reporters Friday.

“Taking these steps now, before COVID-19 shows up in our territory, is the best thing we can do to lessen the impact it will have when it comes.”

The following day, the territory announced a ban on all non-essential travel.

Health officials have been open about the challenges facing their territories, which are made up of several remote communities with no local health infrastructure on par with municipalities closer to the Canada-U.S.

