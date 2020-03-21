Health

No new coronavirus cases, new screening measures announced for Prince Edward Island

By Global News
Province announces new measures to protect vulnerable people

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of B.C. has announced new measures to protect vulnerable people in B.C.
Government of Canada working with airlines to bring Canadians home

OTTAWA, O.N. - The Government of Canada is working with Canadian airlines to bring Canadian's home.
Northern Rockies Regional Municipality reduces municipal office hours

FORT NELSON, B.C. - The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality will reduce municipal office hours starting Monday.
Global News

Prince Edward Island has no new COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, but the province has announced a series of new measures to deal with the novel coronavirus pandemic.

As of March 21, the province is implementing a series of new screening measures at all access points to the island, including the Confederation Bridge, for all individuals arriving in the province.

READ MORE: Not self-isolating? Donate blood instead, P.E.I. chief public health officer says

“This will reinforce self-isolation measures,” said Dr. Heather Morrison, the province’s chief public health officer.

In addition, the province is asking anyone who has travelled within Canada to self-isolate for 14 days. This is being done in the face of community transmission in other provinces and follows a request for those returning from international travel to self-isolate.

“What we do now, will have effects in the weeks and months ahead,” said Morrison.

“This is a marathon, not a sprint.”


There remain only two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in P.E.I. as of Saturday and Morrison said more than 300 tests have been completed.

Both of the cases are in the Queens County area. Both people are recovering at home with mild symptoms.

READ MORE: P.E.I.’s second COVID-19 case highlights importance of self-isolation: health official

Previous articleQuebec COVID-19 deaths climb to 5, cases climb to 181
Next articleBC Lions staffer tests positive for novel coronavirus

