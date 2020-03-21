no-new-coronavirus-cases,-new-screening-measures-announced-for-prince-edward-island

Prince Edward Island has no new COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, but the province has announced a series of new measures to deal with the novel coronavirus pandemic.

As of March 21, the province is implementing a series of new screening measures at all access points to the island, including the Confederation Bridge, for all individuals arriving in the province.

“This will reinforce self-isolation measures,” said Dr. Heather Morrison, the province’s chief public health officer.

In addition, the province is asking anyone who has travelled within Canada to self-isolate for 14 days. This is being done in the face of community transmission in other provinces and follows a request for those returning from international travel to self-isolate.

“What we do now, will have effects in the weeks and months ahead,” said Morrison.

“This is a marathon, not a sprint.”



There remain only two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in P.E.I. as of Saturday and Morrison said more than 300 tests have been completed.

Both of the cases are in the Queens County area. Both people are recovering at home with mild symptoms.

