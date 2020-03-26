Health

‘No playbook’ for coronavirus symptoms, but early data shows pattern: experts

Avatar
By Global News
‘no-playbook’-for-coronavirus-symptoms,-but-early-data-shows-pattern:-experts

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

BC Hydro experiences small grass fire during Site C controlled burning operations

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro says it experienced a small fire as a result of controlled burning...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Province expands services to better protect seniors during COVID-19 pandemic

VICTORIA, B.C. - Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Isobel Mackenzie, B.C.'s seniors advocate, made an announcement Thursday afternoon...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Peace River Regional District no longer accepting cash at Landfills and Transfer Stations

PEACE REGION, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District (PRRD) published that until further notice the PRRD will no...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

By now, the most common symptoms of the novel coronavirus are engraved in the minds of people around the world.

Fever, cough, shortness of breath. Sometimes muscle pain, poor appetite and fatigue.

But as for which symptom comes first and when, it’s not as easily defined.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“There’s no playbook for progression,” said Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease specialist based out of Toronto General Hospital.

“But that’s no different from other infections.”

Bogoch pointed to influenza as an example. He said that while the two illnesses are not equal, with influenza, some people start with a runny nose and others a sore throat. Some people “get really sick and die right away, while others just stay at home and get better,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s so heterogeneous. It’s clear that there can be several different pathways.”

Part of the diversity in cases is tied to a person’s health prior to becoming infected, he said. Data so far suggests that the virus has affected older people with a history of chronic, pre-existing illness and that the chances of dying of the virus are higher for these people.

Advertisement

1:09Who to contact if you have COVID-19 symptoms

Advertisement

Who to contact if you have COVID-19 symptoms

A study of about 140 coronavirus patients at the Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University in China,

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleProvince expands services to better protect seniors during COVID-19 pandemic
Next articleB.C. health officials to provide Thursday update on coronavirus response

More Articles Like This

B.C. health officials to provide Thursday update on coronavirus response

Health Global News - 0
Posted March 26, 2020 4:31 pm B.C. health officials are scheduled to provide their daily update on the province’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic...
Read more

Province expands services to better protect seniors during COVID-19 pandemic

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Isobel Mackenzie, B.C.'s seniors advocate, made an announcement Thursday afternoon to provide supports for seniors...
Read more

Acts of kindness shown towards medical staff during difficult times

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Amid the fight to combat the spread of the coronavirus, there are some acts of kindness taking place during...
Read more

Coronavirus: How is Canada planning to enforce mandatory self-isolation?

Health Global News - 0
The federal government is deploying the Quarantine Act in the fight against COVID-19, imposing mandatory self-isolation rules for any traveller returning to Canada with...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv