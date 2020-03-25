Health

North American Indigenous Games postponed due to pandemic

Avatar
By Global News
The North American Indigenous Games (NAIG), set to be held in Halifax in July, have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement released Wednesday, the NAIG council and host society said they will explore their options for rescheduling in the coming weeks. Organizers are working to hold the games in Halifax in 2021.

“It is our intention to work towards the full experience for these young athletes in Kjipuktuk (Halifax),” the statement said.

The president of the games said the goal is to keep everyone safe and healthy. As of Wednesday, the number of COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia had reached 68.

“To abide by the recommendations and guidance of the Nova Scotia government and its health care professionals is critical to slowing and eliminating this pandemic, even if it means the delay of something amazing,” said NAIG 2020 president Tex Marshall.

6:402020 North American Indigenuous Games

2020 North American Indigenuous Games

It’s the latest major event in the city to be cancelled or postponed due to the pandemic.

The news follows an announcement from the International Ice Hockey Federation on March 7 that it was cancelling the 2020 women’s world hockey championships in Halifax and Truro. The IIHF said Nova Scotia will host next year’s event.

