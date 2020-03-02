Sports

North Fort Trappers win Peewee A at three-day Tournament in Tumbler Ridge

By Scott Brooks
The Fort North Trappers. Submitted photo

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Fort Trappers, a first-year team based out of Buick Creek, were down in Tumbler Ridge over the weekend, February 28 to March 1, for a three-day Northeast Recreational Hockey League Peewee A Tournament.

In game one of the Tournament, on Friday, Trappers managed to beat out the Fort St. John Murray GM team with a win of 5-0.

Then for game two, on Saturday morning, the Trappers would fall 3-2 under the Taylor Tornados.

For their third game of the Tournament, on Saturday afternoon, the Trappers would bounce back from their loss with a 4-0 win over the Fort St. John Ernie’s team.

Then on Sunday morning, in game four of the Tournament, the Trappers would once again face Taylor, this time they would come out with a win of 6-2.

To wrap up the three-day Tournament, on Sunday afternoon, the Trappers would take on the Fort Nelson Rotary.

In this game, the Trappers were down two goals going into the third period but would manage to turn things around and win the game with a close score of 8-7 over Fort Nelson.

Due to their strong efforts during the Tournament, the Trappers would return home as Peewee A champions in the NERHL division.

