North Peace Cultural Centre to close Wednesday due to COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – In order to combat the possible spread of COVID-19, the North Peace Cultural Centre has announced that it will be closing this Wednesday, March 18, until further notice.

As a public space, the Cultural Centre says it is their responsibility to try to protect their community as best as they can and this is why the decision has been made to close the Centre, along with the Child Care Program, starting Wednesday.

All theatre shows are cancelled or postponed until further notice.

The Cultural Centre apologizes for the inconvenience and will be providing updates when they become available.

More information and updates can be found on the North Peace Cultural Centre’s Facebook page.