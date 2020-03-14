HealthNewsSports

North Peace Gymnastics closes to the public

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – North Peace Gymnastics will be closed to the public due to the Coronavirus.

The Club announced late Friday night that the facility will be closed and all programs cancelled except for the Junior Olympics and Interclub. This includes all spring break camps.

North Peace Gymnastics says refunds will be processed over the next few days. The Club says the decision was made out of an abundance of caution based on the hands-on nature of their facility. During the closure, the facility will undergo a deep clean.

Gymnastic’s B.C. has also cancelled all competitions and meets until further notice.

Watch the Club’s website or Facebook page for updates.

