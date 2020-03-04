North Peace Regional Airport has new Managing Director

News

By Tracy Teves

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Vantage Airport Group announced that Shea De La Mare has joined North Peace Regional Airport (YXJ) as Managing Director.

Mare is a senior-level professional with more than 20 years of airport, aviation and municipal government experience. Vantage Airport Group shares, Mare worked at Calgary International airport in airside operations, managed a medium-sized municipal airport including oversight of more than $9 million in groundside, airside and facility construction projects, led the operation of a busy fixed based operation and worked as flight crew in corporate aviation.

Lori Chambers, Senior Director, Operations, Vantage Airport Group shares they are happy to welcome Mare to the team of airport professionals. Chambers notes Mare’s unique combination of industry knowledge.

“We are delighted to welcome Shea to our team of airport professionals. His unique combination of industry knowledge, proven ability to lead airport operations and enthusiasm for the critical role that regional airports play in the communities they serve make him an ideal fit as YXJ’s Managing Director” said Lori Chambers

North Peace Regional Airport in 2019, saw 278,720 passengers travelling on scheduled commercial service, an increase of 4 percent over the previous year.

Mare shares its an exciting time to join YXJ and be a part of the community this airport is proud to serve.

“I’m looking forward to continuing the safe, efficient and friendly operations that YXJ is known for, backed by the resources and expertise of Vantage Airport Group,” said Shea De La Mare, Managing Director, North Peace Regional Airport.

