North Peace Seniors Housing Society restricts visitors

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – North Peace Seniors Housing Society has announced outside visitors other than family, support workers and close friends will not be allowed at the North Peace Seniors Housing facility.

The Society says the threat remains low in the community, but they are trying to keep seniors healthy by limiting exposure to all pathogens. This will enable them to better fight any illness that may pose a threat in the future.

They have also cancelled all social activities, including carolling, hairdressing, and the income tax clinic. However, the pancake breakfast will proceed as usual, although we are not allowing outside visitors to attend until further notice.

Increased measures have been put in place within our buildings and kitchen to ensure products & protocols dealing with the prevention of infectious disease are followed.

