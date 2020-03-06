NewsRegional

Northeast BC sees increase in employment during February

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Part of Syncrude oilsands upgrader remains down after fire last Sunday

CALGARY — Part of Syncrude Canada's oilsands mining complex in northern Alberta remains out of commission following a fire...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Free solar energy information session in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Peace Energy Renewable Energy Cooperative is holding a solar energy information sessions in Fort St....
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Northeast BC sees increase in employment during February

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Provincial unemployment data for the month of February has been released. The unemployment rate...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Provincial unemployment data for the month of February has been released.

The unemployment rate in Northeast B.C. for February remained steady at about 4.2 percent, the same as January’s percentage rate.

While the unemployment rate stayed relatively the same, the number of people actually working in the Northeast saw a slight increase to 39,300 people when compared to 39,000 in January.

- Advertisement -

The Northeast’s unemployment rate is lower than when compared to 6.0 percent from a year ago.

Overall for B.C., the unemployment rate is at 4.8 percent and is still lower when compared to the unemployment rate of other provinces.

All unemployment data is collected on a monthly basis through Statistics Canada’s Labour Force Survey.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous articleFree Workshop on the ‘Rights and Responsibilities of a Renter’
Next articleFree solar energy information session in Fort St. John

More Articles Like This

Free solar energy information session in Fort St. John

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Peace Energy Renewable Energy Cooperative is holding a solar energy information sessions in Fort St. John. Peace Energy Co-op is a...
Read more

Free Workshop on the ‘Rights and Responsibilities of a Renter’

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Women's Resource Societies Poverty Law Advocate Melody Blaney is holding a free workshop regarding Rental Tenancy, on the...
Read more

Vermilion Energy shares fall after it cuts dividend, reports lower Q4 profit

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Shares in Vermilion Energy Inc. fell by as much as 16 per cent Friday morning after it cut its dividend in half...
Read more

Exxon to cut activity in Permian Basin as oil prices plummet

News Canadian Press - 0
NEW YORK — Exxon Mobil said Thursday it plans to reduce the number of oil rigs operating in an oil-rich region in the Southwest...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv