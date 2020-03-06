Northeast BC sees increase in employment during February

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Provincial unemployment data for the month of February has been released.

The unemployment rate in Northeast B.C. for February remained steady at about 4.2 percent, the same as January’s percentage rate.

While the unemployment rate stayed relatively the same, the number of people actually working in the Northeast saw a slight increase to 39,300 people when compared to 39,000 in January.

The Northeast’s unemployment rate is lower than when compared to 6.0 percent from a year ago.

Overall for B.C., the unemployment rate is at 4.8 percent and is still lower when compared to the unemployment rate of other provinces.

All unemployment data is collected on a monthly basis through Statistics Canada’s Labour Force Survey.