News

Northern BC Regional Science Fair cancelled due to COVID-19

Avatar
By Tracy Teves

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Trudeau announces closure of borders to combat spread of COVID-19

OTTAWA, O.N. - Primeminister Justin Trudeau addressed the nation, on Monday, after health officials strengthened their tone on COVID-19...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Child Development Centre raises $76,222 for the 46th Annual Talent Show

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Child Development Centre (CDC) raised $76,222 for its 46th Annual CDC Talent Show. The...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

McDonald’s Play Place closed, until further notice

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Mc Donald's located on the Alaska Hwy has made the decision to close...
Read more
Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northern BC Regional Science Fair has been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers of the Regional Science Fair shared, due to the progression of the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus in Canada, as a committee they put a lot of thought into determining whether or not to cancel or postpone the upcoming Regional Science Fair.

Organizers said after considering all of the information from the BC Minister of Education, the BC provincial health officer, and the Superintendent of SD60, they decided to cancel the Regional Science Fair for this year.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The committee understands the work students have put into the fair as well as teachers, mentors and parents yet wish to err on the side of caution for in regards to health.

To view more; CLICK HERE

 

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleDistrict of Chetwynd responds to COVID -19 and facility interuptions
Next articleBC Chamber of Commerce survey on the affects of COVID-19 on business

More Articles Like This

Trudeau announces closure of borders to combat spread of COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
OTTAWA, O.N. - Primeminister Justin Trudeau addressed the nation, on Monday, after health officials strengthened their tone on COVID-19 as provinces took more serious...
Read more

Child Development Centre raises $76,222 for the 46th Annual Talent Show

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Child Development Centre (CDC) raised $76,222 for its 46th Annual CDC Talent Show. The CDC held its Talent Show...
Read more

McDonald’s Play Place closed, until further notice

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Mc Donald's located on the Alaska Hwy has made the decision to close its Children's Play Place until...
Read more

BC Chamber of Commerce survey on the affects of COVID-19 on business

News Tracy Teves - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The BC Chamber—in partnership with Small Business BC, Community Futures, and British Columbia Economic Development Association—is urgently seeking your input around current...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv