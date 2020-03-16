Northern BC Regional Science Fair cancelled due to COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northern BC Regional Science Fair has been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers of the Regional Science Fair shared, due to the progression of the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus in Canada, as a committee they put a lot of thought into determining whether or not to cancel or postpone the upcoming Regional Science Fair.

Organizers said after considering all of the information from the BC Minister of Education, the BC provincial health officer, and the Superintendent of SD60, they decided to cancel the Regional Science Fair for this year.

The committee understands the work students have put into the fair as well as teachers, mentors and parents yet wish to err on the side of caution for in regards to health.

