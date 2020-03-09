NewsRegional

Northern BC residents encouraged to challenge their brain

By Scott Brooks

Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – March 16 to the 22 is Brain Awareness Week and the Alzheimer Society of British Columbia is encouraging residents of Northern B.C. to challenge their brain.

According to the Alzheimer Society, it is important to make the move because healthy lifestyle choices lead to a healthy brain and can lower your risk of dementia.

The Alzheimer Society says new research shows that combining four or five healthy lifestyle factors can reduce the risk of dementia by 60 percent compared to adopting none or only one factor.

Some ways to keep your brain healthy and to lower the risk of developing dementia include challenging yourself by learning a new skill or language, being socially active, and eating a good diet.

More information and tips for brain health can be found by visiting alzbc.org.

