Northern Health launches COVID-19 info line for northern residents

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Northern Health has launched a COVID-19 online clinic and information line.

On Sunday Northern Health announced the online clinic and information line can be used by residents of Northern B.C. to help answer questions about the Coronavirus.

The number to call is 1-844-645-7811.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

The service is being launched to make sure residents in Northern B.C. have access to health advice and an online clinic to reduce the transmission of COVID-19. Northern Health also hopes this will reduce the demand on emergency rooms and other health services.

This service is staffed by nurses, physicians, and nurse practitioners, offering virtual screening and assessment for individuals who feel they may have COVID-19 or feel they have been exposed. By calling the Online Clinic, Northern BC residents can receive information, may undergo virtual screening, be assessed by a nurse, and may see a physician or nurse practitioner if it is required.

Other options for health information and advice continue to be available, including calling your primary care provider or contacting HealthLink BC (8-1-1) at any time.

For general COVID-19 health advice and answers to common questions, please continue to visit: http://www.bccdc.ca/…/diseases-co…/covid-19/common-questions