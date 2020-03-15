HealthNews

Northern Health launches COVID-19 info line for northern residents

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Northern Health launches COVID-19 info line for northern residents

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Northern Health has launched a COVID-19 online clinic and information line.
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Two residents in Northern BC in self-isolation due to coronavirus

VICTORIA, B.C. - Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Saturday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

City of Fort St. John closes pool

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John has closed the North Peace Leisure...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Northern Health has launched a COVID-19 online clinic and information line.

On Sunday Northern Health announced the online clinic and information line can be used by residents of Northern B.C. to help answer questions about the Coronavirus.

The number to call is 1-844-645-7811.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The service is being launched to make sure residents in Northern B.C. have access to health advice and an online clinic to reduce the transmission of COVID-19. Northern Health also hopes this will reduce the demand on emergency rooms and other health services.

This service is staffed by nurses, physicians, and nurse practitioners, offering virtual screening and assessment for individuals who feel they may have COVID-19 or feel they have been exposed. By calling the Online Clinic, Northern BC residents can receive information, may undergo virtual screening, be assessed by a nurse, and may see a physician or nurse practitioner if it is required.

Other options for health information and advice continue to be available, including calling your primary care provider or contacting HealthLink BC (8-1-1) at any time.

For general COVID-19 health advice and answers to common questions, please continue to visit: http://www.bccdc.ca/…/diseases-co…/covid-19/common-questions

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleAntivirals saved people from AIDS, so can they help with COVID-19?

More Articles Like This

Antivirals saved people from AIDS, so can they help with COVID-19?

Health CBC News - 0
AIDS was seen as a death sentence until powerful antiviral drugs were discovered. Now, a new generation of drugs is being developed to target...
Read more

‘A year to a year-and-a-half to really know if it works’: The long road to a COVID-19 vaccine

Health CBC News - 0
Canadian and international scientists racing to develop a potential vaccine face a long road. A model of a coronavirus vaccine design is seen on...
Read more

Your guide to COVID-19 and its impact on life in Canada

Health CBC News - 0
CBC News has compiled stories, explainers and videos on a wide range of topics to help provide guidance with the latest information on coronavirus,...
Read more

COVID-19 and social media: Limit the spread of fear by changing online behaviour

Health CBC News - 0
Disinformation about the coronavirus crisis not only generates fear and panic, but it also hinders the work of public health officials who are trying...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv