HealthNewsRegional

Northern Health making changes to NH Connections service amid COVID-19

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Northern Health Connections Service

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Northern Health making changes to NH Connections service amid COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Northern Health has announced some changes that are being made to its NH Connections...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

2020 Spark Women’s Leadership Conference cancelled amid COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Spark Steering Committee has announced its decision to cancel the 2020 Spark Women’s...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

United Way of Northern BC initiates COVID-19 Relief Fund

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The United Way of Northern BC (UWNBC) has initiated a COVID-19 Relief Fund to...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Health has announced some changes that are being made to its NH Connections service in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Northern Health, starting March 22, passenger eligibility restrictions will be in place for all NH Connections routes.

Northern Health says trips will be limited to individuals who require accessible transportation and anyone over the age of 60; health care staff, physicians and health care students.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Bookings on NH Connections will be for essential medical appointments only, such as for cancer treatment, hemodialysis, and specialist appointments.

In addition to these measures, NH Connections will not pick up passengers who have not booked their trip at least 24 hours in advance, and meet the aforementioned conditions.

More information can be found on Northern Health’s website.

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous article2020 Spark Women’s Leadership Conference cancelled amid COVID-19

More Articles Like This

2020 Spark Women’s Leadership Conference cancelled amid COVID-19

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Spark Steering Committee has announced its decision to cancel the 2020 Spark Women’s Leadership Conference. According to the Spark...
Read more

United Way of Northern BC initiates COVID-19 Relief Fund

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The United Way of Northern BC (UWNBC) has initiated a COVID-19 Relief Fund to help the most vulnerable. According to...
Read more

Prime Minister announces Canada’s Plan to Mobilize Industry to fight COVID-19

News Tracy Teves - 0
OTTAWA, ONT -  The government is mobilizing Canadian businesses and manufacturers to help fight the spread of the COVID-19 virus and protect the health...
Read more

BC Hydro – Site C Construction Schedule: March 21 – April 3, 2020

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - BC Hydro has published its Site C construction schedule for March 21st to April 3rd, 2020.  According to BC Hydro,...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv