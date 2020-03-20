Northern Health making changes to NH Connections service amid COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Health has announced some changes that are being made to its NH Connections service in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Northern Health, starting March 22, passenger eligibility restrictions will be in place for all NH Connections routes.

Northern Health says trips will be limited to individuals who require accessible transportation and anyone over the age of 60; health care staff, physicians and health care students.

Bookings on NH Connections will be for essential medical appointments only, such as for cancer treatment, hemodialysis, and specialist appointments.

In addition to these measures, NH Connections will not pick up passengers who have not booked their trip at least 24 hours in advance, and meet the aforementioned conditions.

More information can be found on Northern Health’s website.